Habitat Opens Immersive Flagship

Habitat (Milton Keynes, U.K.) has opened its first new standalone flagship store in a decade.

Located in London, the store was designed to have a minimalist feel in an effort to better showcase the retailer’s products, and features a more immersive layout that is intended to let shoppers envision the products in their own homes.

To that end, the in-house designers who crafted the store opted to avoid large digital screens, imposing fixtures or dramatic architectural details that might distract shoppers. Instead, it features a white cube framework layered with a variety of bright colors, shapes and patterns.

The exterior of the store features a full expanse of windows framed with black, industrial casings that, according to Design Week, mimic “Instagram squares.”