Hamleys Considers US Debut

Hamleys (London) is reportedly looking to bring its chain of stores to the U.S. and fill the void left by Wayne, N.J.-based Toys “R” Us, which went bankrupt and closed earlier this year.

According to CNBC, a source familiar with negotiations says the retailer is close to finalizing a deal to open its first U.S. store in New York’s Herald Square. Assuming the deal goes through, the 30,000-square-foot store is expected to open in 2020 and will be located near existing retailers Macy’s (Cincinnati) and Victoria’s Secret (Columbus, Ohio).

While Hamleys has not opened any stores in the U.S., it currently operates locations throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. If all goes well, it may consider opening additional U.S. stores in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami.