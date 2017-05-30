Hanna Andersson Changes Leadership

Children’s apparel retailer Hanna Andersson (Portland, Ore.) has appointed Joelle Maher as its new president and ceo.

Maher replaces Adam Stone who has been Hanna Andersson’s top executive since 2010. Most recently, she was president and chief member officer at Sears Holdings Corp. (Hoffman Estates, Ill.), according to a press release. She has also held positions at Gymboree Corp. (San Francisco), Levi Strauss & Co. (San Francisco), Lucky Brand Jeans (Los Angeles), Old Navy (San Francisco) and Macy's East (Cincinnati).

“Hanna Andersson has a deep emotional connection with customers, who are fiercely loyal to – and constant promoters of – the brand, which I have found to be critical for any concept to achieve sustained success,” she said. “As a result, Hanna Andersson has established itself as one of the most prominent and fastest growing premium names in children's apparel.”