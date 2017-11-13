Hanro Announces Second US Store

Hanro Intl. GmbH (Götzis, Austria) will open its second U.S. store on Beverly Hills, Calif.’s South Santa Monica Boulevard this Dec. 6, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

At 1800 square feet, the store, designed by Ben Fuqua, will feature the brand’s entire innerwear line and will feature a private VIP space for clients.

The location marks the retailer’s 12th international store. Its first U.S. outpost opened in New York’s Meatpacking district in 2012. According to Jan Snodgrass, Hanro’s president, the brand is interested in expanding its brick-and-mortar reach to other metropolitan areas in the future.