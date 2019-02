Harrods (London) is the latest retailer to confirm a strategic partnership with e-commerce brand Farfetch. The companies will provide Harrods with a global e-commerce platform using Farfetch’s Black & White Solutions, which builds multichannel e-commerce platforms for luxury brands.

As part of the collaboration, Black & White Solutions will provide e-commerce management, operations support, international logistics support and technical support, reports Women’s Wear Daily, all from a back office in Harrods’ department store. The department store will continue to operate on site and manage its corporate side, including marketing, brand relationship and product strategy, plus all creative and editorial content and customer services. The new enhanced Harrods will become operational in 2020.

Recently, Farfetched has partnered with several other retailers, including Burberry, Harvey Nichols and Chanel.