Harrods Chief Merchant Leaves

Harrods (London) announced that its Chief Merchant Helen David is stepping down from her role after spending a decade at the retailer. She is leaving to pursue new ventures.

David has been Chief Merchant since August 2016 and oversaw projects including Shoe Heaven, Superbrands, Mini Superbrands and the refurbishment of the fine jewelry rooms during her tenure at Harrods. Before joining Harrods, she also worked at Net-a-porter.com (London) and Saks Fifth Avenue (Saks), as well as having been a former banker.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, it is rumored that David is leaving due to differences with management. The company has not yet named her successor.