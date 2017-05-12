Harrods to Open In-Store Wellness Clinic

Harrods (London) announced that it is opening an in-store Wellness Clinic, which will offer customers a variety of aesthetic and holistic treatments by practitioners from around the world, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

The 10,500-square-foot space is located on the store’s fourth floor and is separate from the store’s already-existing spa. This new space is designed to deliver customized results to client’s specific needs, such as nutritional therapy, chiropractic clinics and DNA skincare testing.

The space was designed in partnership with Stanton Williams Architects (London) to exude calm. Natural cherry timber and moleanos stone were used on the walls. Efforts were made to integrate natural light into the clinic rooms, and sleek, contemporary furniture furnish the space.