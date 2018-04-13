Harrods Opens Charity Pop-Up

Harrods (London) announced that it has launched what it is calling “the world’s most glamorous pop-up shop,” according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The pop-up boutique, called Fashion Re-told, opened today on London’s Sloane Street and will run for one month. The boutique benefits the company’s long-standing charity partner NSPCC (London) and features designer and high-end pieces that have been donated by Harrods customers, employees and the brands themselves. The selections will change daily.

NSPCC seeks to end child abuse in the U.K. and Channel Islands. Its signature color is bright pink, and the boutique features the color throughout, as well as a variety of Instagrammable opportunities.