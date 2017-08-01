Harrods Opens Gucci Garden

British department store Harrods (London) has partnered with Gucci (Florence, Italy) on a garden-themed collection in August.

The Gucci Garden will showcase customization services involving butterflies and other animals, as well as shimmery dresses and colorful fur coats inlaid with flower motifs, reports Women’s Wear Daily. It will also debut Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s first fragrance for women, Gucci Bloom.

“In our floral-festooned Gucci wonderland, aficionados of the brand will be able to personalize their own statement items, from bags and shoes to ready-to-wear, in the ultimate interactive design experience,” said Helen David, Harrods’ chief merchant.