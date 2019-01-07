Harrods Revamps Menswear Floor

London-based department store Harrods has unveiled a new plan for its menswear department that reflects the sector’s strength and diversity in recent years. The new concept, called Men’s Superbrands, features 19 luxury boutiques added in its first phase and will expand further in the coming months – eventually spanning 41,000 square feet and two floors.

The first of the seven-phases of the project was implemented in December. The next phase, due next month, will debut a new concept by the company’s Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, and in April, Dior will open its first Kim Jones boutique globally, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

According to Harrods’ General Merchndise Managr of menswear, accessories, and sport, “Last year, men’s had the biggest growth in the store … This project means we can create a proper destination for every man, for every category.”

The menswear department renovation is part of a larger four-year project in which Harrods has invested 200 million pounds to modernize its store.