Harrys of London Launches Debut Store

Harrys of London (London) has opened its first retail store after being purchased about a year ago by real estate developer Charles Cohen.

The debut store with 770 square feet of selling space is located in New York at Park Avenue and 57th Street. Designed by Christian Lahoude Studio (New York), the space was inspired by London’s “veritable gentlemen’s clubs and the hotels in Mayfair,” according to Women’s Wear Daily.

It features wood mouldings, rose-gold trim throughout the space to frame specific areas, gray marble acents and oak-smoke-fumed wood floors laid in a herringbone pattern.

“This is a very strong men’s neighborhood,” Cohen said of the 17-year-old brand’s new retail home. “This area is going through a real renaissance and that’s great for New York and us.”