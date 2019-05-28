Harvey Norman to Expand in Malaysia

Harvey Norman (New South Wales, Australia) will add nine stores in Malaysia by the end of 2020, reports Marketing Interactive. The expansion will take the number of stores operated by the multinational retailer to 50 by 2023.

Launched in 2003, Harvey Norman Malaysia has more than 17 stores in the country, and Kenneth Aruldoss, Harvey Norman Asia Managing Director, says Malaysia is its best-performing market with sales up 10.5 percent since last year.