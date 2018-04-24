Hasbro Will ‘Continue to Take Market Share’: Analysts

On Monday, Hasbro (Pawtucket, R.I.) shares fell 9 points in premarket trading, following the liquidation of Toys "R" Us (Wayne, N.J.). The dramatic drop signaled cold feet from shareholders, but by the close of trading Monday, April 23, 2018, its stock had bounced back.

The closure of Toys "R" Us stores has prompted uncertainty across the toy manufacturing industry, however, analysts predict Hasbro will weather the storm, reports CNBC, due to its exclusive licensing deals, including the one it has with Marvel.

“They’re well-positioned with their strategy,” said Susan Anderson, Analyst for B. Riley FBR. “They have six Marvel films coming out this year … I think they’ll continue to take market share once the dust has settled on all of this.” Anderson added that the liquidation gives Hasbro an opportunity to acquire more brands, like it has done recently with the Power Rangers franchise.