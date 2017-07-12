A Head Above the Rest, Part III

IN-STORE ACCESSORIES/BEAUTY AND SHOES PRESENTATION

“DECLÉOR MERCHANDISING DISPLAY AT HAMMAM SPA”

TUXEDO AGENCY, MONTRÉAL

A big part of incorporating displays into an existing environment can be making them appear seamless, while still catching the shopper’s eye. For this Decléor merchandise display featured in Hammam Spa in Toronto, Tuxedo Agency (Montréal) did just that.

The spa’s ambience was nature-driven with organic materials and textures, and in addition to respecting the existing design, attention to detail was of upmost importance due to the spa owner’s initial career as an architect.

For the design team, the entrance brand wall was the hardest to tackle, according to Laurent Guez, vp environmental design, co-founder, Tuxedo Agency. “We had to figure out how to integrate the lighting and the Decléor logo and merchandising without disturbing the existing interior design, including the green wall [plant material] already in place … It shouldn’t have a heavy look – it’s delicate and looks like it’s been there since the opening of the spa.”

The standing displays also have a similar hue to the wood and brick materials in the store’s interior and feature a golden LED-illuminated glow, drawing attention without overpowering the surrounding environment.

“It’s an interesting mix of natural elements with the sleek metal trim and the use of light,” says Michelle Isroff, vp, design, Big Red Rooster (Columbus, Ohio), and one of the 2017 competition judges. “I think the palette and juxtaposition [of materials] is really successful.”

