A Head Above the Rest, Part IV

FIRST PLACE

IN-STORE SEASONAL PROMOTIONS

“SPRING”

HUDSON’S BAY CO., TORONTO

Spring certainly sprung for Hudson’s Bay Co.’s storewide seasonal campaign. Inspired by the flow of social media feeds and poly-form shapes, the design team specified a fractal rose pattern for the promotion graphics, which could be applied as vinyl, fabric wraps and banners.

“For this campaign, it was all about florals and the colors of the season,” says Ana Fernandes, creative national director, Hudson’s Bay Co. “Spring is always associated with florals, so the question was: What twist can we bring to it?”

The campaign had to be somewhat cohesive to tie all of the various elements together (including the department store’s display windows, which used real and faux-flowers) while respecting each department’s individuality. Achieving texture on the flat surfaces throughout was an added bonus.

“It would be boring and too easy to just do a vinyl banner in every department,” says Fernandes. “My challenge is, How do I apply this in men’s, in women’s, in every department? Is it on a platform, a cube, a fabric frame? That’s where I have the most fun – in seeing how far I can take the program.”

Read more about the 23rd annual International Visual Competition winners featured in VMSD's July 2017 issue by clicking here, and be sure to check vmsd.com throughout the month of July for parts V-VI of this competition coverage.

Click here to read about the 2017 Best in Show winner.

Click here to read A Head Above the Rest, Part II.

Click here to read A Head Above the Rest, Part III.