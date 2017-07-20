A Head Above the Rest, Part V

FIRST PLACE

NON-HOLIDAY WINDOW DISPLAYS

“BLOOM”

COACH, NEW YORK

Inspired by a bracelet in the Coach collection, these marbleized resin, chrome- and gold-accented flowers presented a unique set of hurdles.

Because of their incomplete “C” shape, the displays were at risk of toppling over, so Pedro Motta, manager, global visual creative studio, Coach (New York), worked with the brand’s production team to make their bases weighted and to create an under-the-floor support system, so the flowers’ leaf-shaped shelving could withstand the weight of bags, shoes and apparel.

The windows at this New York location are also shallow (an average depth of 30 inches in most stores), according to Samar Younes, global design director, creative environment, Coach, so the props and their hardware had to fit just right in the confined space.

The theme was used for Coach’s various collections, and creating a window for men’s apparel that felt masculine was achieved by using a blue resin in the flower petals and a gunmetal finish on the stem and leaves, in place of gold.

“Despite how simple it is, it looks very elegant,” said Lawrence Song, senior designer, FRCH Design Worldwide (Cincinnati), and one of VMSD’s 2017 judges.

