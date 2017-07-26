A Head Above the Rest, Part VI

FIRST PLACE

TEMPORARY/POP-UP RETAIL SPACE

“EVERYTHING BUT WATER BLEECKER STREET POP-UP”

MNA, NEW YORK

While Everything But Water (Orlando, Fla.) was searching for a storefront in New York’s West Village, a space became available, but only on a short-term lease. The brand opted to create a pop-up shop and charged architecture and design firm MNA (New York) with aiding in the concept’s design.

“Because their typical locations are so much larger than the space that was available, they came up with this idea of an all-white swimwear and resort [space],” says Jeff Rudy, principal, MNA. “It was a new direction for them in that it’s a niche project … [that] enabled them to do something that felt different than their regular stores.”

Using a mix of furniture, minimal fixturing and found objects, the team crafted a beach resort escape within a three-week turnaround.

Time was obviously the team’s biggest challenge, says Rudy, but others presented themselves, like working with the IT department to get a p-o-s area installed and sourcing fixtures that would easily complement the new motif.

After the pop-up ran its course, others were erected with a similar look, and recently, the brand debuted an all-white concept in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“This is a sophisticated evolution for them,” said Joe Baer of ZenGenius (Columbus, Ohio), a competition judge.

