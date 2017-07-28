A Head Above the Rest, Part VII

View all the Visual Competition Honorable Mention winner photos in the slider above, with more details below.
“Spring Fashion Week Windows”
Coach, New York
Photography: Brian T. Silak, New York
“The White Winter Christmas 2016”
The Parkson Corp., Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Photography: Kenny Foo Photography, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
“The Un-Carrier, T-Mobile Chicago Signature Store”
FRCH Design Worldwide, Cincinnati
Photography: Razorfish, Seattle
“Chinese New Year”
Hudson’s Bay Co., Toronto
Photography: James Doiron, Toronto
“Sustainability Windows”
Woolworths, Bella Vista, Australia
Photography: Courtesy of Woolworths, Bella Vista, Australia
“HSN Grandin Road Halloween Pop-Up Experience”
Winston Retail, New York
Photography: Blink, New York
“Woodstock Market Christmas Windows”
Woodstock Market, Acworth, Ga.
Photography: Jerry A. Barnes, Acworth, Ga.
Special thanks to our 2017 judges:
Joe Baer, Co-Founder, CEO, Creative Director, ZenGenius
Brent Hodge, Director, Merchandising and Creative, Bromwell’s
Michelle Isroff, Vice President, Design, Big Red Rooster
Lawrence Song, Senior Designer, FRCH Design Worldwide
