A Head Above the Rest, Part VII

View all the Visual Competition Honorable Mention winner photos in the slider above, with more details below.

“Spring Fashion Week Windows”

Coach, New York

Photography: Brian T. Silak, New York

“The White Winter Christmas 2016”

The Parkson Corp., Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Photography: Kenny Foo Photography, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

“The Un-Carrier, T-Mobile Chicago Signature Store”

FRCH Design Worldwide, Cincinnati

Photography: Razorfish, Seattle

“Chinese New Year”

Hudson’s Bay Co., Toronto

Photography: James Doiron, Toronto

“Sustainability Windows”

Woolworths, Bella Vista, Australia

Photography: Courtesy of Woolworths, Bella Vista, Australia

“HSN Grandin Road Halloween Pop-Up Experience”

Winston Retail, New York

Photography: Blink, New York

“Woodstock Market Christmas Windows”

Woodstock Market, Acworth, Ga.

Photography: Jerry A. Barnes, Acworth, Ga.



Special thanks to our 2017 judges:

Joe Baer, Co-Founder, CEO, Creative Director, ZenGenius

Brent Hodge, Director, Merchandising and Creative, Bromwell’s

Michelle Isroff, Vice President, Design, Big Red Rooster

Lawrence Song, Senior Designer, FRCH Design Worldwide



