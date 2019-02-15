Hemispheres to Shutter All Stores

Oklahoma City-based Hemispheres announced that it plans to close its entire chain of stores, which are scattered throughout Oklahoma and Texas.

The chain, which was launched by Hobby Lobby (Oklahoma City) founder David Green in 2001, has begun winding down operations by letting vendors know that no new orders will be placed. Instead, the company will work to slowly sell off all of its already-existing inventory, a process that it admitted may take several months.

To that end, the company expects that all stores will be closed by the end of the year, according to Furniture Today.