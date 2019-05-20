Here Comes the Judge

As the oldest publication in the store design and visual merchandising industry, VMSD is always proud to support the efforts of our industry’s professional organizations.

This past March, VMSD Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo had the honor of serving as a judge for the Retail Design Institute’s 48th International Design Competition, hosted by RDI’s Chicago/Great Lakes chapter. The class of 2018 has been announced, and winners can be viewed at retaildesigninstitute.org. These 45 finalists will compete for the coveted 2018 Store of the Year award, which will be unveiled during a gala presentation at Current, Chelsea Piers in New York, May 22.

Also in March, VMSD’s Acevedo served as a judge for the 2019 Shop! Awards program, which recognizes the best new designs in retail environments and experiences. Winners of that competition will be announced the evening of Wednesday, June 26, during the RetailX trade show in Chicago. For more information, please visit shopawards.org.

Also, keep an eye out for our July/August issue, which will feature the winners of VMSD’s International Visual Competition, and for our September issue, where we’ll unveil the winners of our annual Retail Renovation Competition.