Hermès Expands in Asia

Luxury retailer Hermès (Paris) has opened its first store in an Indian mall called The Chanakya in central Delhi. The mall is still not officially open and Hermès is the only store in operation at the moment.

Previously, Hermès had retail locations inside major hotels in India, reports Women’s Wear Daily. In 2011, Hermès opened in a heritage street front building located in South Mumbai's Horniman Circle. It also operated a transitional store in the luxury mall Emporio, reports WWD.

“This store is a good example of what we are doing at the moment, which is to try to find the right balance between transparency and intimacy because our customers and our products require that. It’s not always easy,” Eric Festy, told WWD, Hermès’s regional managing director for the Middle East and South Asia.