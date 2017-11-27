Hermès to Open Toronto Flagship

More than two decades since Hermès (Paris) debuted its first Canadian store, the luxury retailer will open its latest on Toronto’s Bloor Street this Wednesday.

The store will increase its footprint in Toronto, where its existing store is located, with a 6000-square-foot, two-story flagship, reports Women’s Wear Daily. The outpost, designed by Parisian architecture firm RDAI, will boast a special stone façade that represents a bold new direction from its previous designs, said Jennifer Carter, ceo, Hermès Canada president. Construction on the façade has been shielded from view by scaffolding for months, suggesting a grand reveal at the store’s opening.

Its interior will feature warm and neutral materials, with jewelry, fragrances, men’s and scarves located on the first floor and furniture on the second floor.