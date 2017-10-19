Hermès Unveils Philippine Exhibit

Hermès (Paris) has unveiled a new in-house installation exhibit in its Hermès Maison stores in Makati, Philippines. The installation, which runs through Oct. 29, is called, “Through the Walls.”

The installation plays on Hermès prints and products, reinterpreting them in new, playful and over-the-top ways. For instance, as shoppers make their way to the fourth floor, there are 10 overlapping layers of vivid, graphic wallpaper prints from the brand’s 2017 home collection that have been layered atop one another and ripped and peeled in random sections.

Macaux Perelman, an architect, and Alexis Fabry, a publisher, were hired three years ago to oversee Hermès Maison’s artistic studio, including the installation space, according to INQUIRER.net.

Perelman said their inspiration was to “destroy the store”: “We conveyed it with broken pieces, just to show a clean design with clean wallpaper, which isn’t just a décor but part of the architecture.”