H&M to Close 160 Stores This Year

Stockholm-based H&M has announced it will shutter 160 stores this year, though it did not specify where. It has said, however, that the U.S. and Norway were particularly challenging markets for growth.

Though it will remove some of its weakest stores, it will continue to open new stores in regions outside the U.S. and Europe. India, China and Russia were locations where the retailer saw the most online and physical store growth recently, the company said in a release.

H&M performed below Wall Street’s expectations in the most recent quarter, with a net sales increase of 5 percent, reports the Dayton Daily News.