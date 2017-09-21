H&M to Debut Richard Quinn Collection

H&M (Stockholm) will be collaborating with up-and-coming designer Richard Quinn, who was the winner of the 2017 H&M Design Award. The collection will launch online on Oct. 5 and is inspired by imagery and upholstery from the 1950s and '60s that he updated by playing with silhouettes and textiles in new ways.

The designer is known for his head-to-toe prints that often feature exaggerated profiles, and those hallmarks are evident in this new collection, as well, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

The collection will include a vibrant, floral ballgown with a built-in corset, an oversize trench and belted jumpsuit as well as opera gloves and floral-print over-the-knee stiletto sock boots.