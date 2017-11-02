H&M Debuts Holiday Collaboration

H&M (Stockholm) debuted its collaboration with Erdem Moralıoğlu yesterday. The collection is the designer’s first with the brand as well as his first menswear collection.

In time for the holiday party season, the collection features items such as a leopard-print coats and sequined ballgowns. In creating the collection, Erdem wanted to concentrate on wardrobe classics, rather than flashy pieces, as has been the case with other collaborations.

According to The Guardian, the Erdem collection is also more expensive than H&M’s previous designer collections, however, the pieces are reportedly higher quality and expected to last longer.

Moralıoğlu said, “I pushed H&M really hard for the best possible quality. I am really proud of the finished result.”