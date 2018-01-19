H&M Hires Diversity Leader

H&M (Stockholm) announced that it has appointed a diversity leader, though it has not yet named who is serving in this role.

The move follows its recent controversy regarding an advertisement that pictured a young black boy wearing a hoodie sweatshirt that reads, “coolest monkey in the jungle." Though the company insists it was an unintentional oversight, many have accused it of racism, which caused rioting in some of the retailer’s South African stores.

Consequently, the company hopes this move will stem off any further accusations of racism and prove that its “commitment to addressing diversity and inclusiveness is genuine,’ according to The Independent.