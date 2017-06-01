H&M Launches Loyalty Program

H&M (Stockholm) has launched a new loyalty program for customers in the U.K. called “H&M Club.” The program is available through the brand’s app. In-store shoppers must show the app to cashiers when checking out, while online, it will be automatically linked with individual shopping accounts.

Shoppers will earn points for every pound spent in stores and online. The points can then be used to unlock exclusive offers and brand experiences. Loyalty members also have access to special discounts, free online delivery, goody bags, freebies and previews of forthcoming collections, as well as the chance to shop from these collections early, reports Retail Times.