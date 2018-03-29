H&M Profits Drop 62 Percent

The company grapples with $4.3 billion in unsold inventory
Posted March 29, 2018

H&M (Stockholm, Sweden) announced its first-quarter earnings, which revealed a decline in operating profit of 62 percent. Part of that decline is being attributed to a fall in foot traffic, as customers increasingly turn to online shopping or other low-cost options.

Another attributing factor is an overabundance of unsold inventory: The company’s unsold merchandise has grown 7 percent over the past year and now amounts to $4.3 billion of inventory. The company says that it increased inventory as a response to the 220 new stores it opened last year as well as in response to a ramping-up of its e-commerce operation.

According to The New York Times, critics blame poor inventory management and underwhelming product offerings for the large amount of lingering merchandise.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.