H&M Teams Up with WWF

H&M (Stockholm, Sweden) announced that it has collaborated with the Gland, Switzerland-based World Wide Fund for Nature (also known as WWF) on a sustainable collection of children’s clothing.

The line will launch September 27 and features organic cotton leggings, hooded dresses and sweatshirts. The products feature designs of at-risk species such as tigers, snow panthers and penguins.

Ten percent of each product’s sale will be donated to WWF and, according to Women’s Wear Daily, the partnership hopes the collection brings awareness of endangered species to a younger population.