H&M Tests New Strategies

H&M (Stockholm) has launched a new pilot store in Stockholm where the company is testing a variety of new concepts in an effort to improve declining sales.

For instance, the new store offers less merchandise so that shelves appear less cluttered while products are displayed in color-coordinated sections. Other changes include an in-store espresso machine and special events, such as a pop-up beauty parlor or yoga classes for loyalty club members.

The new store was designed with more affluent shoppers in mind, according to Reuters, and consequently features more of the company’s more upmarket lines that are usually online available online.