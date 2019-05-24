H&M is the Top Searched Retail Website

Fast fashion company H&M (Stockholm) was the most visited retail website in March with 67 million visits, according to a new study by marketing software firm SEMrush (Boston).

Macy’s (New York City) came in second-place with 56 million visits, while Russian retailer, Wildberries (Moscow) took third with 55 million visits.

U.S. shoppers make up 28 percent of all visitors on retail websites, the most of any country, followed by Japan and Russia, according to SEMrush data.