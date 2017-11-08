Holiday Windows: Call for Entries

Are trees, tinsel and baubles your thing, or perhaps something more conceptual for the 2017 holiday season? We know you and your team are hard at work putting the finishing touches on your brand’s Christmastime visual displays – don’t let all that work go unnoticed! VMSD is calling on retailers and visual merchandising teams to submit to our annual February issue coverage of the season’s most awe-inspiring windows. Submit your windows at vmsd.com/holiday-windows by Thursday, Dec. 7, for consideration.