Hollister Partners with Khalid

Hollister (New Albany, Ohio) will launch a new collection in collaboration with musical artist Khalid tomorrow.

The Khalid for Hollister collection features 13 pieces, including hoodies and nylon pants, that are heavily inspired by graphics and music from the 1990s, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The collection will appear in stores and online, as well as in a live Instagram giveaway and a social media campaign revolving around "Make More Music." It will also include a separate drop around the holidays.

The collection was first teased during a performance Khalid made at the Teen Choice Awards last month when he and his dancers wore items from the collection on stage. Now, those items will be available to the public.