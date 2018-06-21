Holt Renfrew Overhauling Canadian Flagships

Holt Renfrew (Toronto) announced it will be investing millions to renovate and expand its department store fleet throughout Canada, starting with its flagship in Vancouver, British Columbia.

That store has received a 40,000-square-foot update with a renovated women’s footwear area, and an expanded beauty hall and menswear department.

The company also has plans to overhaul its Montreal and Toronto flagships, with the Montreal store receiving additions that will make it the company’s largest store in the country.

In additional to the physical updates, the stores will also receive significant investments in new technologies to enhance customer experience and services, as well as a completely overhauled online experience.

These improvements will total more than $300 million, according to Chain Store Age.