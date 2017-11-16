Holt Renfrew to Renovate its Ogilvy Outpost

Holt Renfrew & Co. (Toronto) is changing its plans to overhaul its Ogilvy flagship in Montréal.

The company has decided to rebrand the 250,000-square-foot store "Holt Renfrew Ogilvy," and include the Apartment, an exclusive shopping environment, as well as an in-store café. It will also feature an expanded beauty hall, leather goods department and shops for various luxury brands.

As a result of the additions and expansion (the store currently occupies 210,000 square feet), the renovation will not be complete until 2020. According to Women’s Wear Daily, previously, it was expected to wrap up by the end of this year.