Home Depot Announces Technology Push

The Home Depot (Atlanta) has announced it will hire 1000 technology professionals this year to work at its tech centers in Atlanta, Dallas and Austin, Texas, part of a $11.1 billion, three-year strategic investment plan, the company said in a statement.

Last year, the home improvement retailer said it would make investments to its store and online shopping experience, which would require advanced software engineering talent to contribute to system engineering, UX design and product management.

Some of the latest technologies The Home Depot has assigned its developers to include artificial intelligence, augmented reality, big data, machine learning and voice and visual recognition capabilities, aimed to “[build] some of the most advanced software anywhere to help customers shop whenever, wherever and however they want,” said Home Depot EVP and CIO Matt Carey.