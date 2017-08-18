The Home Depot to Convert 50 Store Rooftops into Solar Farms

The Home Depot (Atlanta) is installing rooftop solar farms on 50 of its stores to reduce carbon emissions.

In a partnership with Telsa and General Electric, Home Depot lease its roof space and generate solar energy at stores in Washington, D.C., California, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, according to a press release. With average stores at 104,000 square feet, the rooftops can hold 1000 solar panels each. The project will reduce energy usage by upwards of 35 percent at each Home Depot store.

"Our alternative energy projects are important elements of our sustainability and operations efforts as they reduce carbon emissions while also lowering our energy costs," said David Hawkins, vp of labor and operations.