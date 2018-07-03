Home Depot Reports on Workforce Initiatives

The Home Depot (Atlanta) released a statement today announcing new employee benefits, in addition to a progress report on its 2017 workforce initiatives.

The benefit it plans to roll out include an updated parental leave policy for new parents, allowing six weeks paid to all parents and 12 weeks paid for birth mothers. This new policy adds to its 2017-added initiatives, including increased diversity and inclusion policy, which states that 50 percent of the company’s new hires should be ethnically diverse and include more than 34 percent women; a Home Depot Foundation grant for $63 million to support local communities, and $4 million to assist areas affected by catastrophic hurricanes and wildfires; and assisting more than 6000 company associates displaced by catastrophic weather events.

"As part of our values, we encourage our associates to be entrepreneurial, innovative and creative, and the successes you'll see in this report are a testament to their talent and dedication," said Craig Menear, Chairman, CEO and President of The Home Depot.