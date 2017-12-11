Home Depot to Spend $11.1B on Stores, E-Commerce

The Home Depot (Atlanta) plans to invest about $11.1 billion in its stores and e-commerce over the next few years, double the amount it previously said it would spend.

Some of the improvements will include faster checkout for its shoppers, and flexible scheduling and competitive wages for its store employees, according to a release from the company. In addition, it hopes to turn over merchandise more quickly and keep its inventory dynamic and its supply chain efficient.

The company’s analysts expect sales for the year ending in Jan. 2021 to reach $119.8 billion. This year’s estimated sales are $100.6 billion.