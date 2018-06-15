Home Depot, Tesla Part Ways

The Home Depot (Atlanta) and Tesla (Palo Alto, Calif.) announced that the two companies will not continue their partnership past the end of this year.

The partnership revolved around Tesla-branded kiosks set up in about 800 Home Depot stores, educating customers on various residential solar options. Those kiosks will be phased out by the end of the year as Tesla shifts its options to its own retail locations.

According to Fortune, the move is an abrupt change from earlier plans: As recently as February, Tesla announced that it was expanding its efforts with Home Depot to reach customers. It also coincides with news that Tesla is cutting about 9 percent of its workforce as a part of reorganization efforts to cut costs.

The Home Depot said it still plans to offer solar options to customers despite this change.