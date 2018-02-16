Home Improvement Stores Hiring Seasonal Workers

Home Depot (Atlanta) and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (Mooresville, N.C.) both announced plans to hire thousands of new workers in anticipation of the busy spring and summer seasons.

Home Depot is looking to hire 80,000 workers for this year’s season, which is the same amount it hired last year. The company anticipates that about half of those employees will become permanent employees after the 12-week-long season.

Lowe’s announced that it plans to hire 53,000 workers, which is an increase from the 45,000 it planned to hire last year. It anticipates that about 40 percent of those new hires will stay on as permanent workers.

The increase in hiring is being attributed, in part, to an upturn in the economy that is improving customer confidence and spurring them to increased spending in this area. According to CNNMoney, another element that benefits this sector is the fact that in-store shopping is still preferred for elements such as paint colors and finishes.