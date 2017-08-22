Homesense Expands to New Jersey

TJX (Framingham, Mass.) will open its second Homesense location in East Hanover, N.J., following the opening of its debut store in Framingham, Mass.

Homesense differs from Home Goods by its large lighting, art and furniture sections, according to CNBC. Another differentiator is its Home Depot-like “General Store" that sells cleaning supplies and home improvement essentials like hardware, outdoor fixtures and mailboxes.

"Just as our customers enjoy shopping both TJ Maxx and Marshalls, we are confident that loyal customers and new shoppers alike will be excited about shopping both Homesense and HomeGoods," HomeGoods President John Ricciuti has said.