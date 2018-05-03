House of Fraser to Close Stores

House of Fraser (London) has entered a formal restructuring deal with C.banner (Nanjing, China) to buy a 51 percent stake in the company. The company, which also owns Hamleys (London), is buying the stake from its current owner Nanjing Cenbest (Nanjing, China).

Part of the deal also includes House of Fraser closing an unknown number of stores and renegotiating rents with landlords. It may also include downsizing other stores, reports The Guardian.

The company said that C.banner’s investment is “a vote of confidence” that will “provide the business with an effective platform for future growth.”