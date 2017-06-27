House of Tribes Debuts in The Netherlands

Located on the corner of the Forum building, House of Tribes is a collaboration between Jones Brothers Coffee Co. (Amsterdam) and flexible workspace concept Tribes (Amsterdam), which creates “inspiring workspaces for business nomads.” Designed by ninetynine, the combined concept, geared toward providing a relaxing area where people can work or enjoy a coffee break, features white lacquered wooden planks, lightboxes and a coffee bar with eclectic seating options. Lighting fixtures suspended by pink fabric cables help provide visual interest in the bright space.

This store opening originally appeared in the June 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.