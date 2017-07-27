How to Avoid Extinction through Expansion, Migration and Transformation

Presently, many retailers are being forced to rethink core positions and values and learn to adapt to a dynamic consumer environment. In their session at VMSD’s 2016 International Retail Design Conference, Aimee Morgida, director of operations, Roche Bros./Brothers Marketplace, and Eric Kuhn, former design leader, BHDP Architecture (now at Bergmeyer Associates), shared the story behind Brothers Marketplace, a newly created brand within grocer Roche Bros.’ portfolio. Attendees learned how brands respond to the various challenges rooted in adaptive and shifting markets and discovered what it takes to anticipate and accept change in this rapidly evolving retail landscape.

