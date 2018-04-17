How NOLA Retailers Take Inspiration from the Vibrant Culture of the Big Easy

Over the past several years, boutique retailers have been popping up all over The Big Easy. In their session at the 2017 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in New Orleans, Baer and Tippens led attendees on a virtual tour of some of the more notable independent retailers in the area. They shared how they’ve drawn from the city’s unique culture to support their in-store experiences: from food, music and art to its storied French-Creole heritage.

