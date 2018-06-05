Howard Schultz Leaving Executive Chair Role

Starbucks Coffee Co.'s (Seattle) former CEO Howard Schultz announced in an internal memo yesterday that he would be stepping down from his post as the company’s Executive Chair, effective June 26.

The announcement sparked speculation that Schultz will enter the political arena, as he’s been an outspoken supporter of Democratic political figures President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, according to CNBC. His comments in the memo also hinted at a move toward civil service: “I'll be thinking about a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service, but I'm a long way from knowing what the future holds,” he said. Schultz has been among the many business leaders in recent histoy to be mentioned as a possible U.S. presidential candidate.

Schultz's new role at Starbucks will be Chairman Emeritus. He served as CEO of the 1971-founded company from 1987 to 2000, and his role has shifted over time. After rapid expansion of cafés between 2000 and 2008, he returned to the CEO post to refocus the company’s priority to product quality, and he stepped down again in 2017 to pass the reins to current CEO Kevin Johnson.