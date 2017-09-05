Hudson Bay Debuts Outside of Canada

Hudson Bay Co. (Toronto) is openings it first Hudson Bay department store outside of Canada with a new location in Amsterdam.

“This expansion into the Netherlands is going to drive more than 500 million [Canadian] dollars of additional sales over time to the Hudson’s Bay Company and that provides a lot of great new business for all of our partners,” said Hudson Bay chairman Richard Baker according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The new 182,986-square foot store takes up four buildings and will carry more upscale merchandise than the Canadian stores as well as brands local to The Netherlands.

Hudson’s Bay will open nine additional stores later this month in Rotterdam, The Hague, Leiden, Breda, Maastricht, Zwolle, Almere, Den Bosch and Tilburg.