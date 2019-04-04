Hudson’s Bay 1Q Profits Exceed Estimates

Hudson’s Bay’s quarterly profits, reported yesterday, exceeded estimates, while comparable sales at the brand’s Saks Fifth Avenue stores almost 4 percent, according to Business of Fashion. Sales at Saks stores outside of New York were responsible for the growth, said Chief executive Helena Foulkes.

"Saks has been particularly good at identifying both top stores and top customers to invest in, and I see that as a real opportunity at Hudson's Bay," Foulkes told Reuters.

Hudson Bay has been closing underperforming stores in an effort to cut costs.